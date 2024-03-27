IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $55.44. 237,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

