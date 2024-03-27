IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 4,465 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.63% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,989,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 122,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM remained flat at $52.43 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

