IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.39% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period.

SMDV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,740 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $847.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

