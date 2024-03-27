Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.
About Huntington Bancshares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.