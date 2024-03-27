Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

