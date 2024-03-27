Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for 3.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 960,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

