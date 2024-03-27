Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SouthState by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. 71,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

