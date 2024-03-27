Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,753,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,650,000 after purchasing an additional 709,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

