Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 671,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,369. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

