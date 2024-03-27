Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 186,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,816. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

