Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

KR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. 1,147,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $57.26.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KR. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.