Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,983 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.0% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 405,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 32.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,980,000 after buying an additional 967,009 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 10.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,554,000 after buying an additional 147,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,022. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Columbia Banking System

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.