Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. Middleby makes up about 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Middleby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Middleby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIDD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $158.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

