Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Buys 8,140 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 745,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

