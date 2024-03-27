Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. 666,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

