HT Partners LLC Sells 109,745 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 27,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 460,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VMBS traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.71. 1,673,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.