H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after buying an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.6 %

H&R Block stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

