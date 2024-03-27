HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 251,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 196,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

HPQ Silicon Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

Further Reading

