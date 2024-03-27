HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in HP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

