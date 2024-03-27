Horizen Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $207.44 million and $12.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $14.00 or 0.00020250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00044575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,818,750 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

