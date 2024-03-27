Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.
Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings
About Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
