Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 50.4% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after buying an additional 166,858 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 44.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

