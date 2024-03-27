Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

