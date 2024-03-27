Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

