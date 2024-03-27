Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 0.8 %
HIFS stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
