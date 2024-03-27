Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

HIFS stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

