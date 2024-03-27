HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HilleVax in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
HilleVax Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.
In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
