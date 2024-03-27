HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HilleVax in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 10.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hershberg sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $173,143.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 953,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,240,696.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,288,022 in the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

