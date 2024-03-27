Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after buying an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,750,000 after buying an additional 377,901 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

