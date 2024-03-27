Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,313 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,941. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

