Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,196.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,939. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,891.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,691.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,797 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,080.72.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

