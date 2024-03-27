Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth $81,603,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 543.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,579 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $56,909,000.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,325. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

