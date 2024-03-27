Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.07. 808,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,268. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $172.46.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

