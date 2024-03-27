Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,852 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,594,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $4,790,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,195. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

