Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. 2,457,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,229. The company has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.45.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

