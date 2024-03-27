Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

