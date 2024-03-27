Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. 708,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.86. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.