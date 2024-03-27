Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Envista by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,002. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Read Our Latest Report on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.