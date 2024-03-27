Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. 792,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

