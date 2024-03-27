High Note Wealth LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $404.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

