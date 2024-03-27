HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after acquiring an additional 869,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after buying an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

