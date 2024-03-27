Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.25

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.25 and last traded at $168.99, with a volume of 10208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Herc alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Herc

Herc Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herc by 374.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,457,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.