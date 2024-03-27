Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $114.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00027894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,700,898,671 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,670.82579 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11719664 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $170,590,327.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.