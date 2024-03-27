Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.05.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.