Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 219,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,124,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

