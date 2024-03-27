Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $610.10 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $617.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $553.54 and its 200 day moving average is $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.