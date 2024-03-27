Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $350.19 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

