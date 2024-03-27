Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

