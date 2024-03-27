Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

