Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. &PARTNERS increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $89.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

