Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,935 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.88 and its 200-day moving average is $223.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

