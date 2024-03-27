Head to Head Survey: Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) vs. Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and Amer Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $920.63 million 1.19 $55.00 million $0.31 35.84 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.93 N/A N/A N/A

Canada Goose has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 3.86% 23.30% 6.05% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Canada Goose and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canada Goose and Amer Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 6 1 0 2.14 Amer Sports 0 2 12 0 2.86

Canada Goose currently has a consensus target price of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.41%. Amer Sports has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 14.84%. Given Canada Goose’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than Amer Sports.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Canada Goose beats Amer Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, apparel, fleece, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company operates through national e-commerce markets and directly operated retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Arc'teryx and Peak Performance brands. The Outdoor Performance segment provides outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories, and winter sports equipment under the Salomon, Atomic, Armada, and ENVE brands. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment, apparel, and accessories under the Wilson, DeMarini, Louisville Slugger, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company also provides climbing gears, hiking and running footwear, skiing and snowboarding gears, functional athletic apparel, and lifestyle footwear, as well as sporting equipment for tennis, baseball, American football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. It sells its products through its retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

