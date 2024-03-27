Head-To-Head Contrast: Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tectonic Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. First Business Financial Services pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Tectonic Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $226.24 million 1.29 $37.03 million $4.35 8.05 Tectonic Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tectonic Financial.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Business Financial Services and Tectonic Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tectonic Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Tectonic Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Tectonic Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 16.37% 13.95% 1.11% Tectonic Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Tectonic Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri. The company offers real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, equipment financing loans and leases, floorplan financing, vendor financing, small business administration lending and servicing, treasury management solutions, and company retirement services. It also provides private wealth management for individuals, including creating and executing asset allocation strategies, trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and access to brokerage and custody-only services. In addition, the company offers bank consulting consisting of investment portfolio administrative and asset liability management services, and commercial deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Tectonic Financial

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services. The company also provides trust, investment advisory, securities brokerage, factoring, third-party administration, recordkeeping, underwriting, and insurance services. It offers services through various delivery systems, including automated teller machines, mobile banking, and internet banking. Tectonic Financial, Inc. was formerly known as T Acquisition, Inc. and changed its name to Tectonic Financial, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.