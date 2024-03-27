Head to Head Contrast: Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) vs. Its Rivals

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 921 4305 4199 77 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 24.98%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 30.04 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $10.67 billion $573.39 million 9.69

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -17.40% 6.70% 0.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

